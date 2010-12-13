GULBARGA: Former deputy speaker of state Legislative Assembly Chandrashekhar Reddy Madana resigned from the primary membership of BJP on Sunday He told reporters at Sedam that bowing to the wishes of his admirers and followers, he took the decision of quitting the BJP and sent the resignation letter to the party leadership.

He further said that he would decide the future course of action after consulting with his followers. It may be recalled here that JD(S)] state unit president and former chief minister Kumaraswami went to Sedam a few days back to woo Madana to join the party.

