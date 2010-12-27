‘Gowda is a master of con game’

BANGALORE: Senior BJP leader V Dhananjaya Kumar described the document released by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on the land scams and illegal mining as an "old wine in a old bottle with a new label".

"I have gone through the book and I find nothing new in it. It looks like a compilation of certain government orders, press clippings and a few affidavits which were earlier released by Gowda's two sons H D Kumaraswamy and H D Revanna in various press conferences during the last several months," he said in his exclusive chat with the Express on Sunday.

Dhananjaya Kumar asserted that Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa had effectively replied to all the charges made by Kumaraswamy and has even offered himself to the judicial probe into the alleged scams. "Gowda and company are pastmasters in the art of con game. They are into dirty tricks of making a lie look like the truth by practising Goebbels' Theory. But the people are wise and are going to prove that Yeddyurappa and his government are right by voting for the BJP in majority of the ZPs and TPs in the ongoing polls," he said.

Quoting an instance Kumar said, "On a certain day in the afternoon, the JD(S) state chief repeated to national TV channels the same charge that he had made three days earlier just because the BJP core committee was to meet in the evening. The motive was to make the BJP leadership believe that yet another scam has surfaced. This con game will not succeed with Yeddyurappa."

When asked if Gowda's decision to send the copies of the document to senior BJP leaders would have any effect on the Yeddyurappaled government, Kumar said, "In fact, during his discussion with all the leaders that spanned over three days, the chief minister explained in great detail by showing most of the GOs and the procedures involved in denotification of lands, including the bonafide of his decisions and

malafide intention of the earlier chief ministers in denotification of lands," he said.