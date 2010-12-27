UDUPI: This time, the 25member Udupi Zilla Panchayat will have an absolute majority of women, thanks to 50 per cent reservation for women in the local body elections.

Out of the 25, the election commission has reserved 13 seats for women. The number of women members in Udupi ZP is likely to go above 54 per cent, with a few women candidates trying to contest even for the seats not reserved for women. Women domination in the Udupi ZP is justified, considering the majority of women in the electorate in the district. There are around 3.6 lakh female voters against 3.1 lakh male voters.

With 50 per cent reservation for women, more wives or female relatives of influential male political leaders have got the tickets. Suneeta, wife of former Udupi TP Vice President is contesting as the BJP candidate from Kota. Likewise, Hema Poojary, former ZP member BN Shankar Poojary's brother's wife is contesting as a BJP candidate from Brahmavar. From Mandarthi ZP constituency, the BJP has fielded Shobha Shetty, motherinlaw of the party's corporator in BBMP, Umesh Shetty.

Congress has fielded seasoned politician Damayanthi from the Padubidri constituency against Geethanjali Suvarna, who recently defected to the BJP from the JD(S). Damayanthi had served as the member of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Parishath for six years from 1987. Presently, both Damayanthi and her husband Vijay Amin are the members of Padubidri gram panchayath. Both belong to Billava Community.

Intracaste battle

A stiff fight is evident between former ZP president Sarasu Bangera of Congress and TP member Katapady Shankar Poojary of the BJP. Both are from the Billava community. Sarasu made a futile try to keep the Kaup constituency reserved for general category. Former Kaup MLA Vasanth Salian failed to ensure the Kaup seat for his soninlaw Gangadhar Suvarna and also failed to unseat Sarasu, a prospective contender for the party's MLA ticket.

Another stiff fight between the members of the same caste is expected in Hiriadka constituency reserved for BC (A). The constituency is dominated by voters of Rajapur Saraswath Brahmin community.

Laxminarayana of Congress who had defected from the BJP a year ago is all set to give a tough fight to the BJPs ZP member Upendra Nayak. Though Upendra tried to make Laxminarayana withdraw his papers, using community lobbyists, he did not succeed. Both belong to Rajapur Saraswath Brahmin community.

While the BJP hopes to win 1820 seats in the election, the Congress is overconfident that it would repeat history by winning 24 out of the 25 seats. While the BJP is betting on its organisational strength, the Congress is taking advantage of fading image of the ruling BJP. Congress hopes to win more seats in Kaup, Karkala and Byndore constituencies. BJP is confident of better prospects in Kundapura and Udupi assembly segments.