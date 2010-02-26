BANGALORE: Former Minister Shobha Karandlaje has launched her website on Thursday. The website can be accessed at : www.shobhakarandlaje.

com Karandlaje said that she has launched the website to keep in touch with the people of the state.

“When I quit as the Minister, thousands of people kept calling me for days. After finding it difficult to converse with all of them over phone, I thought of the website.

People can chat with me on the website once in a week,” she said.

Sudha Murthy of Infosys Foundation, president of Karnataka Film Chamber Jayamala, Bharati Vishnuvardhan and other were present on the occasion.