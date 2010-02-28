MANGALORE: The police who claimed ignorance on the whereabouts of Yin Sheng Yan and Yang Gao Peng, the master and chief officer of the Chinese ship ‘Asian Forest,’ which sank near the Panambur port last year, made a U-turn on Saturday, revealing that the missing crew are in Bangalore seeking legal help.

Superintendent of Police Dr A Subrahmanyeshwara Rao told Express on Friday night that he was not aware of the complaint. When contacted on Saturday, he said the two Chinese citizens are in Bangalore, with a British lawyer from the Chinese Embassy.

They are trying to get a no objection certificate (NOC) from the court, he said. The GAC Shipping (India) Private Ltd, the agent company lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police on February 22 saying that the master and chief officer,(the Chinese citizens) are missing from Moti Mahal hotel in Mangalore, where the company provided them accommodation.

It also sent the complaint copy to deputy commissioner and also Panambur police station on February 22.

When the Express brought this to the notice of SP, he said that the GAC company had some dispute in providing accommodation to the Chinese and this might have made them file complaint with the police. The ship Asian Forest’s Hongkong based owner company did provided GAC the money about 60,000, he said.

So, the GAC company filed complaint addressing SP on February 22 (five days ago) and Yin Sheng Yan and Yang Gao Peng are reportedly missing on February 19 (eight days ago) according to the complaint. Sources said that the China Embassy had put pressure on Indian Government to release the crew of the ship.

But it has failed to get NOC to the master and chief officer of the ship as the duo were booked by Panambur police after the complaint filed by the Union Government through the Mercantile Marine Officials.

The pressure to release the duo is there since seven months, an official said.