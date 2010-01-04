MYSORE: More than 2,000 yoga instructors, students, volunteers and cultural personalities from across the world will perform yoga in 21 cities, including Mysore and London, to create awareness on human trafficking.

The programme has been organised by Odanadi, a Mysore-based NGO. Mass yoga lessons will be held across the world on March 17, with the slogan: “Yoga, to stop human trafficking.” Odanadi—which works for the welfare of destitute children and women—has taken several initiatives to fight human trafficking.

The NGO has organised cycle rallies to spread awareness; in addition to constituting village-watch committees and vigilante groups in tribal areas. By extending its activities to Europe and the US, Odanadi seeks to fight human trafficking globally.

“There continues to be a social barrier on issues related to human trafficking and prostitution. The elite and the educated class choose to remain indifferent to these issues,” said Stanley, coordinator.

Odanadi has urged elected representatives, writers, yoga instructors, students, volunteers and the people to attend an yoga performance that will be staged in front of the Mysore Palace.

Odanadi has also joined a few groups, students and social workers in Nepal to start a school in Bajji Ghat, 200 km from Kathmandu.

