BANGALORE: The National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) announced the launch of a five-year programme to improve maternal, neonatal and child health (MNCH) here on Friday, targeted especially at the less developed districts of north Karnataka.The project is being launched in partnership with the Karnataka Health Promotion Trust (KHPT) and the University of Manitoba, Canada.S Selvakumar, mission director, NRHM, said, “We hope to strengthen and improve maternal health care, especially in areas like Bagalkot, Bijapur, Yadgir, Gulbarga, Bidar, Koppal, Raichur and Bellary.” Dr Stephen Moses, country director, University of Manitoba, said, “Having identified the critical steps like systematic antenatal care and comprehensive counselling to pregnant women, followed by skilled care at birth, and the availability of emergency obstetrics and care for the newborn, the project will work closely with NRHM to select an appropriate set of interventions to prioritize for scaling up facilities in Karnataka.” The technical assistance for the project is being provided by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. On behalf of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Hari Menon said that Karnataka is emerging as an innovator in the critical area of healthcare and the lessons from this project would be relevant for the country.

