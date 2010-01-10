Court penalises BMTC for issuing ‘wrong’ bus pas

BANGALORE: A consumer court ordered the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to pay a compensation of Rs 5,000 to a passenger who was denied travel because of a ‘wrong daily bus pass’ issued by the corporation.

The Fourth Additional District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum allowed the complaint of Y N Vijayalakshmi, a resident of Rajajinagar, and held the BMTC responsible for issuing a bus pass which had a day and date mismatch.

Vijayalakshmi was issued a bus pass on January 9, 2009, a Friday. However, the bus pass had incorrectly mentioned the day as a Saturday. A conductor noticed the anomaly but refused to let the complainant travel.

During the course of the hearing, the BMTV admitted its mistake and offered the complaint free daily pass for a week. However, Vijyalakshmi refused to accept the offer.

The consumer court observed that the mistake of showing the day as Saturday should have been ignored by the BMTC conductor by looking at the date and month of journey written in the pass.

President of Consumer Court D Krishnappa directed the BMTC to recover the compensation from the erring conductor.

The court also directed the BMTC to bear the legal cost of Rs 1,000 incurred by the complainant.

Consumer court directs college to refund tuition fee

THE Bangalore Fourth Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed the principal of Sachdeva College, Jayanagar, to refund the tuition fee of Rs 10,000 to a student complainant, who after paying the fees for CET coaching in advance, had decided against joining the course.

Allowing a petition filed by G V Gurumurthy, a resident of Kadirenahalli, the court directed the college to refund the tuition fee to the complainant.

The complainant's son Shashanka, a student of I PUC science stream, had decided to quit the science stream and did not want to join the course he had paid for. But the college had refused to refund the amount.

