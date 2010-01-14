BANGALORE: In an attempt to investigate the effects of the longest annular solar eclipse of this millennium on the atmosphere, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch a series of Rohini sounding rockets.

The ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre will launch the rockets from Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS) at Thumba near Thiruvananthapuram to cover the annular eclipse which will be visible in the southern part of the country on January 15.

According to the ISRO, four sounding rockets of series RH 200 and RH300- MK II with peak altitudes of about 70 km and 116 km respectively will be launched on January 14 to collect data. This will be followed by another five launches on the next day, the day of the eclipse.

Two larger Rohini rockets of the series RH 560 MK II will also be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, one each on January 14 and 15, which will have a peak altitude of 548 km.

On 15 January at around 1.14 pm, the eclipse will pass close to the TERLS with 91 percent obscuration and the edges will touch the SDSC, Sriharikota, with an obscuration of 85 percent.

Although the centre line just misses the main land, the path being 323 km wide, this should still be a unique opportunity to investigate the effects of the fast varying solar flux on the photochemistry and electrodynamics of the different atmospheric regions, especially the equatorial mesopause and ionosphere-thermosphere regions.

The uniqueness of this eclipse is that it occurs during noon, when the incoming solar radiation is at its maximum.

Further, the obscuration of sun during this eclipse is exceptionally long (about 11 minutes and eight seconds).

The maximum obscuration occurs during afternoon hours (13.15 pm). As a consequence, it provides an opportunity to study, perhaps for the first time, the solar eclipse-induced effects in the noon time equatorial region.

The ionosphere above 120 km becomes turbulent on certain days in the post-sunset period with structures or eddies appearing in ionisation.