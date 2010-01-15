BANGALORE: CM Yeddyurappa on Thursday warned the Opposition Congress and JD(S) that he would simply take before the people of Bangalore what he termed as the Opposition’s “stalling methods of every development work”.

“The government is not here to dance to your tunes,” he thundered before he set out on a spree of inaugurations.

Speaking in the backdrop of protests over the Rs 3,000-crore tender process in BBMP, Yeddyurappa literally questioned JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy’s moral right to question the BJP government.

“To whom are you preaching now?” he asked recalling that as CM Kumaraswamy had convened a cabinet meeting and taken a host of decisions even as the coalition partner — the BJP — had withdrawn its support.

On the Congress demand to hand over the issue to the Lokayukta, Yeddyurappa said, “The Lokayukta is overloaded with work already, how much more will you give him?” The CM said that Tuesday’s late-intothe- night work with respect to the tender process that was set in motion on December 3 was in accordance with procedures on global tenders. The government has made no particular changes among staff, he said and questioned the Opposition's “intentions” in casting aspersions on BBMP commissioner Bharatlal Meena and others.