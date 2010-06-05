Halappa's blood samples taken
BANGALORE: CID sleuths on Friday sent the blood sample of former minister Haratalu Halappa for medical examination.
The investigating officials also took statements of Venkatesh Murthy and his wife Chandravathi, the alleged rape victim, on Friday. The blood samples of the couple had been taken at Victoria Hospital on Thursday.
CIDDIG Charan Reddy said that the couple's interrogation was a part of the investigation.