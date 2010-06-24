MYSORE: Jayanthi, a destitute girl rescued from a red light area of Mumbai, managed to continue her education through the bridge course and passed her PreUniversity exams with 76 per cent marks. However, lack of financial support or reservations have forced her to run from pillar to post to arrange for fees to continue her education.

She had to struggle to arrange Rs 2,850 for admission to a college.

"It would have cost me around Rs 1,600 if I had SC/ST reservation," she says.

Her story, sadly, is not the only one of its kind.

Many children like her, rescued at young ages from various places in the country, and deserted by their parents, find it difficult to get into prestigious colleges due to lack of funds and because they cannot claim for SC/ST or backward classes reservation. Administrative hurdles also play a discriminatory role. The nongovernmental organisations giving them shelter write 'Indian' against the caste column of the admission applications as many of these children do not know the whereabouts of their parents and depend on the address of the NGOs. Most schools insist on details like a child's father's name and caste and demand full fees. NGOs like Odanadi, a Mysore-based centre for destitute children, which approach schools and colleges to provide concessions to the destitute children, are also clueless about to handle the matter.

At least 83 girls studying in degree, preuniversity colleges and high schools are facing troubles as majority of them are not entitled to reservations, face financial constraints and are asked to produce caste certificates, income certificates and details of their parents.

Manjula (name changed), a final year BA student who played a lead role in an art movie as a street girl recently, plans to join the National School of Drama after graduation. Gayathri, on the other hand, wants to be an inspector and help out institutions giving shelter and education to destitute women, while Saroja, a HIV positive girl rescued from Kolkata, enjoys driving as she feels empowered.

"Many of these girls are interested in theatre activities, animation and IT, but could not make it due to short of funds and other constraints," Odanadi director Parashuram said.

Many of them do not want to reveal the names of their mothers or take them along to the schools or colleges because of the social stigma attached to a sex workers' profession. With their mothers in the flesh trade, they feel they would be ridiculed by their friends or the college staff. Most inmates at Odanadi feel that they should be given special reservations as many of them are orphans and are socially and economically backward. "The government should think of creating reservations and providing financial support to destitute children or children of sex workers. Further delay would only hamper their dreams of pursuing higher education," Parshuram said.