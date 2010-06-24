Home States Karnataka

Rs 200-cr facelift for Bellary: Janardhan Reddy

BELLARY: District in-charge Minister G Janardhan Reddy said the state government would release an additional Rs 200 crore for the development of Bellary city.

Published: 24th June 2010 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

BELLARY: District in-charge Minister G Janardhan Reddy said the state government would release an additional Rs 200 crore for the development of Bellary city.

He told reporters on the sidelines of his visit to various wards in the city on Wednesday that 41 roads have been identified for widening and improvement.

He promised the people of the locality would be taken into confidence before starting road widening. Statues of matinee idols Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan would be set up in Rajkumar Park and Vishnuvardhan Park in Kuvempu Nagar.

It was also proposed to build a new market complex in place of the existing one in the city at a cost of Rs 8 crore. The complex will have a parking slot for hundreds of vehicles, he added.

He said Rs 3 crore would be spent for development of Kenchanagudda, a tourist spot on the banks of Tungabhadra with cottages, parks and a deer park. A meeting of officials, people's representatives and local leaders would be held at the DC's office on June 26 to finalise the proposal for road development. Reacting to Congress leaders' village stay programmes in rainaffected areas, Reddy asked the Congress to return the funds collected which they allegedly misused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp