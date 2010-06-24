Rs 200-cr facelift for Bellary: Janardhan Reddy

BELLARY: District in-charge Minister G Janardhan Reddy said the state government would release an additional Rs 200 crore for the development of Bellary city.

He told reporters on the sidelines of his visit to various wards in the city on Wednesday that 41 roads have been identified for widening and improvement.

He promised the people of the locality would be taken into confidence before starting road widening. Statues of matinee idols Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan would be set up in Rajkumar Park and Vishnuvardhan Park in Kuvempu Nagar.

It was also proposed to build a new market complex in place of the existing one in the city at a cost of Rs 8 crore. The complex will have a parking slot for hundreds of vehicles, he added.

He said Rs 3 crore would be spent for development of Kenchanagudda, a tourist spot on the banks of Tungabhadra with cottages, parks and a deer park. A meeting of officials, people's representatives and local leaders would be held at the DC's office on June 26 to finalise the proposal for road development. Reacting to Congress leaders' village stay programmes in rainaffected areas, Reddy asked the Congress to return the funds collected which they allegedly misused.