MYSORE: The crucial Mysore University Syndicate meeting scheduled to discuss filing of criminal charges against former Vice-Chancellor J Shashidhar Prasad, has been cancelled as per directions of the government.

In a meeting at Crawford Hall on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor V G Talwar said the varsity received a letter from the Higher Education Department Under Secretary with the direction to withhold further action.

The varsity has been asked to withhold action until necessary clarifications are offered to the Governor and directions given to the Chancellor, a post also held by Governor H R Bharadwaj.

The letter also stated that the Chancellor desires to have a clarification from the government on why the directions to register criminal cases against the former were V-C issued, adding that the Chancellor is apprised of the order and that there was no intention of launching any proceedings.