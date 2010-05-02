BELGAUM: Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has assured the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) of meeting the prime minister and the president on May 3 to discuss the long pending border dispute.

Chavan reportedly told an MES delegation, which met him in New Delhi on Friday evening, that he would also take some of the representatives of MES with him to meet the leaders.

The MES team under the leadership of BI Patil, former MLA, and TK Patil, the Belgaum taluk president of MES, had earlier met Chavan and apprised him of the “woes” of pro-Maharashtrians in Marathi speaking areas of Karnataka.

The team said that Karnataka was not ready to accept a Marathi speaking Mayor for Belgaum and hence it instructed the election officer to reject the nominations of MES candidates.

The MES team also met Union Minister Sharad Pawar and appealed to him to exert pressure on the Centre to bring the border areas under the rule of the Central government.

An MES leader told Express from New Delhi over phone has agreed to talk with the officials of the Home Ministry to declare the disputed border areas as ‘union territory’.