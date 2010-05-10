BANGALORE: Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy accused Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa of neglecting the plight of the people in floodhit North Karnataka region.

“The Chief Minister visits various places in Bangalore city such as Lalbagh, Cubbon Park and sites of Metro Rail construction but has completely forgotten the flood-hit region where the people are still living in pathetic condition. This is the proof that Yeddyurappa’s concern for the ruralites is only cosmetic,” Kumaraswamy told presspersons here on Sunday.

He lambasting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for utterly failing to build even a single house on its own. He pointed out that it were various mutts and voluntary organisations that had built the houses and the government had just handed over the keys to the people.

“This is nothing but indifference and criminal negligence of the BJP government, which I strongly condemn,” the JD (S) state president added.

In his view, even the district in-charge ministers have not visited the flood-hit region to see the pitiable condition of the people and enquire about their needs.

“The ministers in the BJP government are living in an irony tower of their own,” the former chief minister added.

He said the quality and pace of Metro rail would not improve if the CM visited the construction sites. Instead, the CM must monitor the work on a daily basis by studying reports from the officials and other agencies.

“I am sure that the visit of the chief minister to Metro sites is a clever ploy to divert the attention of the people from its alleged failures on important fronts, including construction of houses in the flood-hit region,” Kumaraswamy said.

He also disapproved Yeddyurappa’s decision to sanction Rs 1 crore to a temple in Pondicherry and demanded that the decision be taken back.

