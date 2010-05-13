THIRTHAHALLI: Venkatesh Murthy, who has accused Halappa of raping his wife, was granted conditional bail on Wednesday in a case of threatening filed by his first wife. The JMFC court heard the complaint on Wednesday.

Murthy's first wife, Sudha, had filed a complaint on May 6, stating that Murthy had threatened her over the phone. JMFC judge Raghavendra heard arguments of both the sides before granting conditional bail to Murthy, who was present in the court.

The court ordered him to visit Malur police station once a month on Sunday, extend cooperation for inquiry and not to tamper with evidence. Assistant public prosecutor Krishnamurthy, on behalf of Malur police, requested the court to hand over Murthy.