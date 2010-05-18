BANGALORE: Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Monday met Governor HR Bharadwaj to wish him on his birthday and thereby, attempted to break the ice between the state's Constitutional head and one of his ministers.

“I have sought his blessings and guidance to carry on developmental activities in the state. There was no discussion pertaining to any individual or about politics,” said Yeddyurappa after emerging from the 20-minute discussion with the Governor at Raj Bhavan.

Talking about the tiff between Tourism Minister G Janardhana Reddy and the Governor, he said, “I am sincerely of the view that we should not have misunderstandings with anyone, especially those holding high constitutional positions like the Governor or the Lokayukta.” Yeddyurappa said he understood the feelings of both the Governor and his cabinet colleague and would communicate with the latter to clear the misgivings, if any. “I will accompany Reddy to Raj Bhavan shortly,” said Yeddyurappa.

Earlier, Reddy had lambasted the Governor for entertaining the petition submitted by Congress MLC KC Kondaiah and for issuing a notice to summon Reddy for an explanation. The Governor had however, retorted by saying that he was well aware of the Constitutional provisions.

