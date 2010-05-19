TUMKUR/HAVERI/KOPPA: While voter apathy marked the BBMP polls, the gram panchayat (GP) elections in the state saw keen voter participation and neck-to-neck competition between candidates. A split verdict was thrown up in two GPs, while a single vote decided the winner in several others.

In Hangal and Byadagi taluks of Haveri, lots were drawn to resolve the deadlock between two candidates who secured the same number of votes. In Byadagi, women candidates Savitravva Mulimani and Pramila Gondi tied with 152 votes each. Mulimani won.

In Cheeranahalli GP in Hangal taluk in Haveri, where Adakihal Veerabhdrappa beat Patil Shivangouda.

The returning officer had to go in for drawing lots when, even after a recount, the numbers remained the same — 271 votes.

Photo finish in several GPs

Chikkabendigeri GP in Shiggaon taluk in Haveri saw a photo finish with the winner getting home with a single vote. Rudragouda Virupakshagouda Patil won the polls with 290 votes, beating his rival candidate Nabisab Husensab.

Four women candidates won by a single vote in Malnad. Premavathi of Kumbarakoppa in Herekudige, Sumathi Ravindra of Kulagar in Bhuvanakote, Prema of Marithotlu in Koppa taluk and Koustubha Bhatt of Vaikuntapura in Vidyaranyapura in Sringeri taluk, all won by one vote.

In Gungurumale GP in Tumkur, where the two wives of a man stood as rival candidates, voters followed the husband’s lead. Varalakshmi, the second wife of Jayaram, defeated Jayamma, his first wife.