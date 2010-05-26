BANGALORE: In a major setback to Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) on Tuesday quashed the appointment of 103 motor vehicle inspectors in the state.

While allowing the batch of applications, the KAT held that the appointment made by the KPSC was against the rules prescribed by the Centre. The KAT ordered the KPSC to start the appointment p r o c e s s afresh after giving opportunities to eligible candidates.

The KAT upheld the contention of the applicants and held that the appointment was illegal and liable to be q u a s h e d .

According to the Central government rules, candidates for the post of motor vehicle inspector should be having some work experience in the garages run by the government.

However, the KPSC had selected the candidates who did not fulfil the requirements.

A few candidates had questioned this act of the KPSC in the KAT. The KAT had also observed that government was at liberty to give relaxation in age limit to these candidates if they apply for the same post in future, but candidates should have work experience as prescribed by the Centre.

