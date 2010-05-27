BELLARY: Power production is a challenge for the BJP government which will complete two years in power on May 30, said Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa.

Speaking after inaugurating buildings and laying the foundation for development works at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday, he said, though government has fulfilled many assurances and undertaken development works in the state, it lagged behind in power production. We could not meet the demand for power in summer, so the government has invested to produce 1,400 mw in Chhattisgarh, he said.

He said government was trying to ensure that every poor family is covered under the Vajapayee Arogyashree health scheme, which would be extended to the whole state, from the next year. Around 14 lakh families have been benefited under the scheme. He hoped the upcoming global investors meet would fetch investment of Rs 4 lakh crore.