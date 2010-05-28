BANGALORE: All three accused, including the daughter of former chief minister Devaraj Urs, have been acquitted in the sensational murder of Chitralekha Urs, daughter of a former High Court judge. A fast track court on Thursday acquitted Devaraj Urs’ daughter Bharati Urs, T Madhukumar and L N Chandrakanth in the 2004 murder of Chitralekha, daughter of Justice Chandrakanth Urs.

Fast track court judge Amara Narayana observed that the “prosecution has failed to prove the circumstantial evidence put forth by it and proof of the circumstantial evidence is not enough to hold the accused guilty.” The court said the motive for killing was not acceptable.

When the prosecution argued that financial reason was the motive for killing Chitralekha, the court observed, “If financial reason was the motive, why did the family members not file the case under the Negotiable Instruments Act?” According to the prosecution, prime accused Bharati, Chitralekha’s cousin, had borrowed Rs 65 lakh from Chitralekha at a high interest rate. However, she was unable to repay it.

In order to get her money back, Chitralekha went to Palm Grove nursery, near Basaveshwara circle, on January 19, 2004 to meet Bharati.

With the help of Madhukumar and Chandrakanth, Bharati strangled Chitralekha and disposed her body near Shiradi Ghat on the Bangalore-Mangalore road, the prosecution said.

“The court did not touch on many aspects in the case.

The prosecution explained the motive and even presented scientific evidence, but the court did not accept it,” said Ramakrishna, special public prosecutor, adding, “We will file an appeal before the High Court. I have informed the government.”