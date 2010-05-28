BANGALORE: The state government has released Rs 52 crore to be distributed among 23,000 farmers who had not benefited from the farm loan waiver scheme announced by the JD(S)-BJP coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy.

Minister for Co-operation Lakshman Savadi told reporters on Thursday that the farmers would get the amount within two or three weeks.

Around 23,000 farmers had not benefited from the loan waiver scheme as they had repaid the loan by the time the government announced the scheme.

The government later took a decision to pay back the ‘waiver’ amount (Rs 25,000) to these farmers along with the interest when it was widely argued that prompt payers would be discouraged if the benefit was not extended to them too.

The minister said that the government had given a standing order to all the cooperative banks not to pressure farmers in the flood-affected districts for repayment.

“Instead, the banks have been directed to convert the crop loans in these districts as mid-term loans and extend fresh crop loans for this year.”