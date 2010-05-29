TUMKUR: Copra price crash in Tiptur APMC has been tricky every summer as it makes one skeptical as to why it will affect only the growers.

Traders and middlemen are not affected at all when the price crashes.

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) has to intervene in the event of price crash and procure copra at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 4,700 per quintal.

Last year, when the price crashed below Rs 4,700 per quintal, the NAFED intervened and procured the produce. The state government too had extended a subisidy of Rs 300 per quintal which resulted in the growers getting Rs 5,000 per quintal.

The NAFED will intervene only when the price crashes and continues to be low. But a coterie of traders in the APMC stagemanage the situation such that although the price crashes for a day or two, it will intervene and quote Rs 4,700 per quintal during the tender in order to avoid intervention by the NAFED and the state government, sources said.

For the last two weeks, the price fluctuated between Rs 4000 and Rs 4700 and on Friday, it was at Rs 4,500, according to official sources. Every summer, the price of copra goes down, given the lack of local and outside buyers and picks up ahead of Diwali as more buyers come from North India. The Tiptur APMC, one of the biggest copra markets of the country, also witnesses online trading when its peaks in transaction during Diwali season.

Tiptur APMC secretary Rajeshwari, confirming the price crashing below the NAFEDfixed MSP, said that she has written to the NAFED and the state government seeking intervention. Asked as to whether the government's order of offering Rs Rs 300 per quintal subsidy is still effective or not, she clarified that the government has to effect a new order in this regard afresh.