‘Art of greening ’ launched

BANGALORE: Taking its commitment towards environment sustainability a step further, Art of Living, in collaboration with the Union Ministry for Environment and the government of Karnataka, on Saturday launched a tree plantation project ‘Hasiru Karnataka’.

Under the project, two lakh trees will be planted in Karnataka over three monsoons, beginning June 2010. Swami Vishnupada, senior faculty, Art of Living, state Home Minister VS Acharya, General Manager, South Western Railways, Kuldeep Chaturvedi, Additional Chief Conservator of Forest, Sunder Naik, along with other dignitaries inaugurated the project by planting a sapling at Krishnarajapuram diesel shed on Saturday.

“Over the next one year, we need to plant one crore plants in Karnataka and seven crore plants over the next five years and this project in a step in this direction,” said Acharya. Voicing his concern over the depleting tree cover, Chaturvedi said, “This initiative is a small step to recapture the lost glory and the exhausted tree cover of the state.”

“It is estimated that a human being needs 20 trees for survival during his lifespan. So we need to protect the green cover for our very survival. A tree when alive provides shade, fruits and oxygen and after dying, provides wood. We should learn from nature,” said Vishnupada.