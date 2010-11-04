Home States Karnataka

3 killed, 700 houses damaged in Chitradurga

CHITRADURGA: Three persons were killed and about 700 houses were damaged in the heavy rain that lashed Chitradurga and Challakere taluks on Tuesday night. Maize and groundnut crops were washed

CHITRADURGA: Three persons were killed and about 700 houses were damaged in the heavy rain that lashed Chitradurga and Challakere taluks on Tuesday night. Maize and groundnut crops were washed away.&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;

&nbsp;According to sources, Kodigowda (60), his wife Manjulamma (55) and daughter Kalavati (25) were killed when the roof of their house collapsed on them when they were fast asleep at Hulikunte village in Challakere taluk on Tuesday night. About 2,000 chickens at a poultry farm were killed at Echalanagenahalli in Chitradurga taluk.

&nbsp;Several houses at MK Hatti and Pillekeranahalli on the outskirts of the city were inundated due to the overflowing of the lake in front of the Murugha Rajendra Mutt and Mallapura lake. A cow was reportedly killed by heavy rain at Hireguntanur in Chitradurga taluk. &nbsp;

&nbsp;MK Hatti Colony, near Murugha Rajendra Mutt in Chitradurga taluk, was the worst affected as it is situated on the banks of a lake. A lot of household goods and utensils, were washed away.

&nbsp;Residents of MK Hatti left their houses and rushed to the main road. The weir meant for the outflow of the lake water was closed due to the ongoing four-lane highway road work. The residents staged a rasta roko on NH 13 from 6 am to 8 am alleging that the lake water gushed into their colony due to the closure of the weir.

Vehicular movement was disrupted for a while.&nbsp; Radio broadcast was disrupted as the Akashavani building at Channakeshavapura layout in the city was inundated. Computers and other equipment were washed away.&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;

&nbsp;Deputy Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas, SP Labhu Ram and others visited the rain-hit areas.

