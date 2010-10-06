TUMKUR: Tension prevailed for a while at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Tumkur, when a BJP worker and supporter of Tumkur Rural MLA Suresh Gowda was allegedly assaulted by the police on Tuesday.

Ramachandraiah, a farmer from Basavegowdanapalya village near Honnudike, had applied for some old records of a plot of land in his village a week ago.

On Tuesday, he visited tahsildar Ahobalaiah who promised to get him the records on time. He also met deputy commissioner's headquarters assistant Doddappa and pressed for the immediate issuance of the records. Meanwhile, he allegedly abused the officials, including the HQA, terming them corrupt, which forced the entry of the police.

The police allegedly manhandled him and tore his clothes, besides beating him up. Later, hundreds of BJP workers led by Tumkur taluk panchayat president Guluru Shivakumar visited the office of the Superintendent of Police and lodged a complaint against the policemen.