Home States Karnataka

'Shobha, Tumkur MLA luring Congress MLAs'

MYSORE: The political crisis in the state took a fresh twist on Saturday with Opposition leader in Assembly Siddaramaiah accusing Power Minister Shobha Karandlaje and Tumkur Rural MLA Suresh G

Published: 24th October 2010 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah24L

Siddaramaiah: EPS

MYSORE: The political crisis in the state took a fresh twist on Saturday with Opposition leader in Assembly Siddaramaiah accusing Power Minister Shobha Karandlaje and Tumkur Rural MLA Suresh Gowda of trying to woo 30-40 Congress MLAs to the BJP.

He told the press here that he had proof of Shobha and Gowda chalking out plans to execute Operation Lotus on NICE Road in Bangalore, which, he claimed, would be brought out at the right time.

“Congress MLAs have recorded their conversations with BJP leaders, who had called on them to offer money to win their support,” he stated while adding that ministerial berths in addition to vast sums of money were being doled out to such leaders. Criticising Assembly Speaker KG Bopaiah for acting as a servant of CM BS Yeddyurappa, Siddaramaiah said that both the CM and the Speaker had no moral authority to continue in office.

He blamed Yeddyurappa for the present political situation in the state and urged Governor H R Bhardwaj to dismiss the state government. “Congress Party MLAs are considering submitting resignations en-masse in the state. Our party activists will display black badges at events attended by the CM or his cabinet ministers,” he added while stating that the Congress will stage protests until the BJP government is dismantled in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp