'Shobha, Tumkur MLA luring Congress MLAs'

MYSORE: The political crisis in the state took a fresh twist on Saturday with Opposition leader in Assembly Siddaramaiah accusing Power Minister Shobha Karandlaje and Tumkur Rural MLA Suresh Gowda of trying to woo 30-40 Congress MLAs to the BJP.

He told the press here that he had proof of Shobha and Gowda chalking out plans to execute Operation Lotus on NICE Road in Bangalore, which, he claimed, would be brought out at the right time.

“Congress MLAs have recorded their conversations with BJP leaders, who had called on them to offer money to win their support,” he stated while adding that ministerial berths in addition to vast sums of money were being doled out to such leaders. Criticising Assembly Speaker KG Bopaiah for acting as a servant of CM BS Yeddyurappa, Siddaramaiah said that both the CM and the Speaker had no moral authority to continue in office.

He blamed Yeddyurappa for the present political situation in the state and urged Governor H R Bhardwaj to dismiss the state government. “Congress Party MLAs are considering submitting resignations en-masse in the state. Our party activists will display black badges at events attended by the CM or his cabinet ministers,” he added while stating that the Congress will stage protests until the BJP government is dismantled in the state.