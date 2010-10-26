TUMKUR: They are afraid of sending their wards to school and marrying subsects within their community.

If they do, they will have to face the music of the community heads, who still believe that rearing pigs and begging are better professions than any white collar job. They also fear that if their children join the mainstream, it will taint their clan.

This is the story of the Elava community, which was earlier nomadic and gradually settled on the outskirts of cities and towns. "When my son tied the knot with a Budubudike (originally nomad) girl, our community heads fined us Rs 8,900 and ostracised us," revealed Venkatamma, a resident of the slum behind Gubbi town police station.

Four years ago, Slum Dwellers' Welfare Association member Ramakka of the Elavas colony near Banashankari in the city faced the same fate when she took the initiative and brought 1520 children of her community to a tent school, a bridge school set up in the vicinity of the Handijogi colony.

As studies might divert the children's attention from rearing pigs, their main source of income, the community leaders felt that Ramakka was trying to destabilise their economic condition. They also wanted the children to stay at home to take care of the younger ones, when their parents are away at work. She had also reportedly received threats.

There are several sects within the community, including Emmellaru, Gochallaru, Sakeallaru and others. The Sakellaru are at the helm of affairs within the community and dictate terms. They are considered 'Gowdike family' and the head of the family is called 'Meti'.

The Meti has the power of castigating members of the community for any mistake. For instance, the Sakellaru will decide who can marry and other marital affairs. Marriage with the nomadic Korachas, Budabudike and other sects is prohibited. Having food in the houses of Holeya, Madiga and Ediga community is considered no less than a crime. Those who violate this will not only be penalised, but also ostracised.

"Lack of education and awareness on government schemes and family planning are the main impediments against development for the Hevalas," opines rationalist Prof K Dorairaju and his team which had conducted a survey on the community.

He said that though the Elavas and Handijogis belong to backward and SC/STs, they are not aware of the government benefits. Hence, they depend on rearing pigs and menial jobs.

Venkataramanaiah, general secretary of Handijogi community, alleged that the Helavas have been misusing the benefits of the SC category by claiming to be Helava jogis.

Deputy Commissioner C Somashekar said that steps will be taken to bring these downtrodden communities to the mainstream.