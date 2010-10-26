BANGALORE: A day after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa expressed apprehension that the Centre might use income tax (IT) department to target him and his ministers, four BJP MLAs - including ministers G Janardhan Reddy, B Sreeramulu and their aides - came under the scanner of the department, which raided 60 places belonging to them on Monday.

Simultaneous raids were conducted on offices and residences of Reddys and their aides in Bangalore, Bellary, Hyderabad and Bhubaneshwar. The offices of Reddys' advocate, Raghav Acharya, in Bangalore and his personal assistant, Ali Khan, in Bellary were raided too.

Kampli MLA H T Suresh Babu - Sreeramulu's brother-in-law - and Kudligi MLA B Nagendra, who are also into mining, too have come under the IT scanner. Their houses and offices in Bangalore and Bellary were raided. Besides this, raids were conducted on two mining firms in Hospet, Bellary. During the raids, which are still continuing, the IT sleuths have seized several documents pertaining to their business transactions and taxes.

A 300-strong team of IT sleuths, under director general (investigation), Karnataka and Goa, G Rajeshwara Rao, is conducting the raids.

Though the IT officials claim it is a routine exercise, the timing and the target of the raids clearly indicate a hidden motive. Many believe that the raids were conducted with an intention to cut the BJP's "resources," through which it is luring opposition MLAs to save its government, whose government had been reduced to minority after 16 of its MLAs, including independents, withdrew support from it. The BJP has been accused of "buying" Opposition MLAs by offering crores of rupees.

The ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress have already started mudslinging. The BJP said the raids were politically motivated and misuse of the Congress' position at the Centre. The Congress dismissed the charge, asking why should BJP be worried if it has not done anything wrong.

"People who are sitting in the Opposition in the state are getting frustrated in their attempt to destabilise the democratically-elected government. (They) are now up to misuse of power vested in the hands of the Government of India," said BJP leader Dhananjay Kumar.

Yeddyurappa, however, remained tightlipped. "I have no information about the raids." This is all he had to say when presspersons sought his reaction to the IT raids.