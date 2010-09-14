BANGALORE: Two days after he demanded that he be accommodated in the Cabinet, Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna, the Idiga community leader, on Monday said he will not rebel if he is not inducted into the ministry.

Gopalakrishna said he had only tried to argue that the Idiga community, which is predominant in three districts, would feel deprived if nobody from it is given a Cabinet position.

“This is a general statement but I have been quoted out of context by the media. I never said that I will look after myself and go my way if not made minister. I will clarify my position to the state party president K S Eshwarappa,” he said.

A day after the Sagar MLA made the contentious statement, Eshwarappa had said: “We will not make him a minister. If he wants to stay he is welcome or if he wants to part ways, then let him go his way.”

The message had its impact.

Gopalakrishna said on Monday: “I only said that Idiga community must be represented in the Cabinet. If not, the community will be angry with the BJP. In fact, Idiga community is also responsible for the victory of Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa’s son B Y Raghavendra in the Lok Sabha elections from Shimoga.”

He claimed that he has been able to win the elections from Sagar after opposing stalwarts like S Bangarappa and Kagodu Thimmappa and because of him the BJP has taken strong roots in that region. This is not the first time that Gopalakrishna had demanded cabinet berth. He made the same noises earlier when former minister H Halappa had to resign following allegations of sexual misconduct.