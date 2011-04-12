GULBARGA: The Gulbarga Circuit Bench of Karnataka High Court in a landmark judgment, imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Northeast Karnataka Road Transport Corporation for fabricating documents relating to leave of a conductor.

Narendra Reddy was suffering from a heart disease and had undergone bypass surgery at Narayana Hradayalaya for which he was sanctioned leave from June 27 to July 26, 2002.

But to his shock, Reddy was subsequently treated to be absent unauthorisedly and dismissed.

Reddy then approached the labour court, which ordered his reinstatement with 50 per cent backwages. Holding that the inquiry against Reddy was not fair, the court concluded that NEKRTC had not proved that Reddy was unauthorisedly absent.

NEKRTC then appealed against the judgment of the labour court in the Gulbarga Circuit Bench.

P Vilaskumar, arguing on behalf of Reddy, stated that NEKRTC had fabricated the records. In the judgment, the Circuit Bench said that it was clearly seen in the muster roll that the alphabets "LLL" were struck off and the alphabet "A" was inserted.

It shows that the management fabricated the rolls. It stated that NEKRTC should have fought the case based on available records instead of manipulating them.

Justice Mohan Shantanagoudar in his judgment said the interest of justice would be met if the corporation is fined Rs 1 lakh.

Costs, which must be paid within two months from March 9, shall be recovered from the person responsible for tampering with the rolls, the judgment said.