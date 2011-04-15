BANGALORE: Nine years after its introduction, plastictar roads - where the material used for laying roads is a mix of plastic waste, in specific percentage, along with bitumen - it seems, has become the BBMP's nomderigueur for road works.

The road adjacent to the TV tower, near Palace Grounds, was among the first roads to be repaired using this methodology. Lokesh M, executive engineer, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, BBMP, explains: "Up to 8 per cent of bitumen can be substituted with plastic. The plastic is shredded and mixed with bitumen at 150 degrees Celsius." He adds that the resultant mix offers good binding, necessary if the roads are to have longer life, and by extension, lesser maintenance, as the resultant mix is impervious to water.

"Any item with even a hint of plastic, including toffee wrappers and Kurkure packets, and of any thickness is used [for laying roads]," says Rasool Khan, managing director, K K Plastics.

Khan and his brother, Ahmed Khan, had experimented with the idea, during its conceptual stages, for repairing a few roads in Jayanagar. Emboldened by the success, the duo sought help from research institutes to verify their claim, and subsequently approached the BBMP with the idea.

On a daily basis, K K Plastics handles a total of 45 tonnes of waste, which after processing - segregation, cleaning and shredding - yields about 2 tonnes of useful plastic. "We purchase plastic waste from pourakarmikas at `6 per kg and also collect it from apartment blocks in the city regularly," Khan said.

For every kilometre of roads laid, an average of 1.6 tonnes of plastic is used. K K Plastics has entered into an MoU with the BBMP for supplying the plastic content for our roads, which they term as 'K K Polyblend'.

Echoing Khan's views, K T Nagaraj, Superintendent Engineer, Major Roads, BBMP, adds: "This results in a twofold benefit: good roads and lesser garbage."

Although the BBMP has not conducted studies to ascertain the durability of such roads, Nagaraj asserts that they last longer, provided they are not dug up.

Khan avers: "If you may have noticed, garbage on our streets has more or less vanished."