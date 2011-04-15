MANGALORE: "Almost all 11 livestock farms, including Koila livestock farms in the state, implement Centresponsored schemes for fodder development and supply of pure bred stock to farmers in a routine manner."

The summary of the findings, documented in the evaluation study of feed and fodder development under centrallysponsored schemes in the state by Bangalorebased Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC) submitted to government in May 2004, is relevant even today.

The livestock breeding and training farm at Koila, located about eight kms from Uppinangady on SubrahmanyaUppinagady road is a pale shadow of its former glory.

The centre was established in 1951 around a sprawling 818 acres of land for maintaining pure breed cattle and for supplying pure bred stock to farmers for breeding purposes.

Once a prominent hub of all livestockrelated activities, the decline started two decades ago.

Lack of resources, manpower, proper planning and inefficient use of available land contributed to its fading popularity. The veterinary hospital once operating from the centre was also closed down.

The centre also stopped supply of purebred broilers to farmers since 2009 and has limited itself to breeding piglets, dairy farming and providing training.

The solar powered fencing which has disappeared at many placea has encouraged systematic encroachment. More than 25 buildings constructed for different purposes are in a dilapidated state.

The climbdown was complete when the semen collection centre in Koila farm was shifted to Dharwad in 2006.

Though the report submitted by ISEC had recommended of a mechanism to evaluate performance and fix responsibility for failure of schemes, little action has been taken.

Thus it did not come as a surprise when Koila livestock farm faced accusations of corruption in sale of piglets.

More than the centre, it is the handful of users who were overjoyed after reading reports that the state had reserved `100 crore for the development of livestock farms, including the Koila livestock farm.

Bidarbased Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University Vicechancellor Prof Suresh S Honnappagold told Express when contacted that after his visit to the farm he had submitted a proposal for an Animal husbandry polytechnic in

Koila farm.