Home States Karnataka

Enigma of sacred scorpions during Naga Panchami

YADGIR: Whilst Naga Panchami is the festival of snake god for the Hindus across the country, it is celebrated as a festival of scorpions in Kandakur village and by devotees from the border are

Published: 05th August 2011 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

YADGIR: Whilst Naga Panchami is the festival of snake god for the Hindus across the country, it is celebrated as a festival of scorpions in Kandakur village and by devotees from the border area of Andhra Pradesh.

People, including children and senior citizens, who gathered at Chelina Gudda (Hill of Scorpio) at Kandakur on Thursday, were busy searching for scorpions and posed fearlessly for photo journalists holding the dangerous scorpions in their hand. Some kids were seen balancing scorpions on their tongues.

Women poured milk on the statue of goddess Kondamayi and bhajans were held at the temple.

Villagers say that the scorpions which appear only during the Naga Panchami at Chelina Gudda, do not bite anybody and added that they enjoy searching for scorpions and holding it in their hands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp