Enigma of sacred scorpions during Naga Panchami

YADGIR: Whilst Naga Panchami is the festival of snake god for the Hindus across the country, it is celebrated as a festival of scorpions in Kandakur village and by devotees from the border area of Andhra Pradesh.

People, including children and senior citizens, who gathered at Chelina Gudda (Hill of Scorpio) at Kandakur on Thursday, were busy searching for scorpions and posed fearlessly for photo journalists holding the dangerous scorpions in their hand. Some kids were seen balancing scorpions on their tongues.

Women poured milk on the statue of goddess Kondamayi and bhajans were held at the temple.

Villagers say that the scorpions which appear only during the Naga Panchami at Chelina Gudda, do not bite anybody and added that they enjoy searching for scorpions and holding it in their hands.