BANGALORE: State BJP president K S Eshwarappa has expressed confidence that the tricky exercise of forming the ministry will be a smooth affair and completed in a day or two.

"There should be no problem," Eshwarappa told Express here on Saturday. He added: "I have spoken to the ministerial aspirants and senior party leaders. I will place their views before Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and also discuss the matter with our senior leader B S Yeddyurappa."

When asked if he had spoken to both the factions of the party, Eshwarappa remarked, "There is only one faction, that is BJP. I see factionalism only in the media. There could be a number of aspirants for the ministerial posts but that is not wrong. We will sort out the issue in the best interests of the party and the government, which, will take care of the interests of the people."

To a question that the dissidents led by Jagadish Shettar had met in the morning, the state BJP chief said just because he (Shettar) aspired to become chief minister it was neither correct nor fair to call him a dissident. "Anybody can express their views, which could be different from others. That does not mean he is a dissident," Eshwarappa justified.

On the issue of distributing portfolios, Eshwarappa said it was the prerogative of the chief minister but it is a convention to discuss the matter with the party bigwigs.

"I don't think we will have to go to Delhi to sort out the issue of ministry formation. The chief minister might go to Delhi to discuss with the central leadership, before announcing it in the media. Ours is a national party and it is but natural that we keep our leaders informed. But the discussion and decision will take place among us," he explained.

Eshwarappa refused to comment on the reported allegation that the Shettar group is demanding plum portfolios such as home, finance, PWD, power, irrigation and RDPR.

The dissidents under the leadership of national general secretary Ananth Kumar met at the old BJP office in Malleswaram to discuss the issue.

Surprisingly, former labour minister B N Bacchegowda had participated in the meeting, though he had identified with Yeddyurappa.

Seer lobbying for R Ashok?

Former home minister R Ashok is understood to have approached the seer of Adichunchanagiri mutt Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, and requested him to ensure the allocation of the home portfolio to him again.