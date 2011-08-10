BANGALORE: Lokayukta police conducted simultaneous surprise raids — the first after Justice Shivaraj V Patil assumed charge as the Lokayukta — in six sub-registrar offices in the city, during which they found many irregularities and illegalities.

Speaking to the press here on Tuesday, Justice Patil said that the offices of sub-registrars at Hoskote, Doddaballapur, Jigani, Devanahalli, Anekal and Nelamangala were raided.

Officials, including the sub-registrars of Hoskote, Doddaballapur and Jigani, were unable to give satisfactory replies to the lapses detected. Hence, criminal cases have been registered against them under the Lokayukta Act and Prevention of Corruption Act (PoCA).

Justice Patil recommended the state government to make online registration of property mandatory to curb growing corruption in the sub-registrar offices. He has also suggested that CCTV cameras be installed in all sub-registrar offices.

“We have found large-scale financial irregularities,” the Lokayukta said. He said that officials were found to be possessing money either in excess or less than the actual registration amount.

“We have received information about rampant corruption in the sub-registrar’s office with the help of touts, we have also recommended to the relevant authorities to ensure that unwanted persons are not permitted inside the campus.”