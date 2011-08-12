BANGALORE: There was a high drama in the High Court on Thursday during the hearing of bail petitions filed by former minister Katta Subramanya Naidu and his son Jagadish.

The court ordered the issue of a show-cause notice to the Registrar General of the High Court to explain the change in the Lokayukta’s advocate’s name, without the name being brought on record. The court later adjourned the matter to Friday. Justice Aravind Kumar was surprised to find the name of Rajendra Reddy, who had appeared for Lokayukta in this case, being replaced by Beliappa. “There have been no notices issued in the matter so far and how the Lokayukta advocate’s name has been mentioned in the cause list,” observed the judge.

The court sought medical reports of the Naidu when counsel Ravi B Naik stated that he has sought bail on health grounds submitting that he has to undergo an angioplasty.