On V-Day, Dutch say it with Nagavalli's roses

TUMKUR: This Valentine's Day as love blossoms among three lakh Dutchmen in Netherlands, the red soil of Nagavalli village near here would have played its part.

Nagavalli has dispatched about three lakh red roses, which would end up in the hands of many Dutch gentlemen, as they utter: "Be my Valentine".

For physician Dr Ashok Gurudas, hailing from Surigenahalli of Gubbi taluk, business from his hybrid red roses cultivated on fivehectares of land at Nagavalli, sure is rosy.

His company Ferns and Roses based at Basavanagudi in Bangalore, has customers in the UK and has been exporting quality roses for the past three years, especially for VDay.

Besides, round the year, he serves domestic customers in Bangalore and other Indian cities.

The severe European winter does not suit rose cultivation in UK and hence the demand from his firm peaks between November and March.

"Luckily for us, VDay falls during winter, forcing people in Europe to depend on us for their red roses," beams Ashok. Each flower fetches Rs 8 domestically but sells at Rs 40 and Rs 50 abroad.

Ashok, too, is well prepared to meet the demand with an investment of Rs 7 on his production unit, which includes a green house, Israeli misting controls and pesticides and fertilisers from Netherlands.

His red roses also keep 100-odd people in Nagavalli employed round the year. Ashok's engineer wife, Shobini, looks after the daytoday affairs at the green house at Nagavalli along with their manager Paramesh, an MSc (Ag).

Ashok's green thumb was handed down from his grandfather Kadarappa, a floriculturist who used to sell roses at Lalbagh in Bangalore a century ago.

His father Gurudas was the dean of the radiology department in Bangalore Medical College.