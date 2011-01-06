BANGALORE: The stage is set for the ouster of Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council, Puttanna, as two BJP members will move a no-confidence motion against him in the session that starts on Thursday.

BJP members Doddarange Gowda and D S Veeraiah have given the notice to the office of the chairman, Legislative Council, expressing their lack of confidence in Puttanna for allegedly being active in partypolitics.

"The number of members required to remove either the chairman or deputy chairman is 50 per cent plus one of the total strength of the house, which means a minimum of 38 members have to favour the noconfidence motion," Chairman of the Legislative Council D H Shankaramurthy told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said the total strength of the house is taken to calculate the number of members either supporting or opposing the motion and not the number of members present in the house. "I have consulted the Advocate General, the Law Secretary, the officials in the Rajya Sabha secretariat as well as a few constitutional experts on the issue. There is no ambiguity," the chairman explained.

He also said as per the rules there is no provision for the person against whom the no-confidence is moved to speak on the issue. "Only the mover of the motion will be given time of about 15 minutes," Shankaramurthy clarified.

He said there had been no precedence of removing a presiding officer by moving a no-confidence motion. "I cannot comment on the merits of the motion. It is a party issue and left to the members," he said and added, "But at the same time there has been no precedence of giving the post of the deputy chairman of the council to the Opposition party."

According to Shankaramurthy, the report of the house committee headed by Thontadarya on the alleged scam in the purchase of bicycles will also be tabled on the floor of the house.