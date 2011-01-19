BANGALORE: Former chief minister S Bangarappa has urged Governor H R Bhardwaj to give sanction to prosecute Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on the charges of corruption.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Bangarappa said Yeddyurappa was most corrupt chief minister the state had ever seen and it was only the Governor who has to take action as the BJP high command has failed to act. "It is most shameful on the part of top BJP leaders such as L K Advani, Nitin Gadkari and Sushma Swaraj for not only keeping quite but also defending the chief minister whose corrupt practices have been shown to the world," Bangarappa added.

According to him, Bhardwaj has to find out if there is any prima facie evidence of corruption against the chief minister and then has to give consent under Article 163 of the Constitution. "My information is that the documents submitted by the advocates to the Governor is sufficient enough for the Constitutional head to give sanction for prosecution. By doing so, the Governor will be doing a signal service to the cause of democracy and probity in public life," Bangarappa added. He also accused Yeddyurappa of misusing Speaker of the Assembly in ensuring that the debate on corruption does not take place on the floor of the legislature.