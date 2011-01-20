UDUPI : A 15th century inscription belonging to the Sangama dynasty of Vijayanagar Empire has been discovered at Rattadi, a small village in Kundapura ww, Udupi district.

The stone record is preserved at Bhandarkar's College, Kundapur.

The top of the inscription designed in a horseshoe shape has a standing Nandi, Linga with Prabhavali, a lamp, a seated man in a saluting posture, sun and moon from left to right on the base. It is written in Kannada and the script has a specific date of the Saka era.

It has significance in the study of Vijayanagar as well as Tuluva history. The record mentions Sangama Emperor DevarayaI with his royal titles like 'Raajaadhiraaja Raaja Parameshwara, Bhasege Tappuva Raayara Ganda Praudha Devaraaya Odeyaru.'

When DevarayaI ruled Vijayanagar, his officer Bhachanna Odeya Apper defeated and subdued some rulers of Kabsanaala Durga.

The inscription begins with an invocation to Lord Ganesh, Lord Shiva and one Bringinatha. It is dated in the Saka year 1330, Sarvadhari Savtsara, Sravana bahul, 12. Sunday, corresponding to 1408 AD.

Sarvadhari Samvantsara does not match with 1408 AD, said historian Prof T Murugeshi.