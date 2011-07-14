MYSORE: The Medical Education Department will hold special counselling on July 17 to fill the excess seats under government quota in all private medical colleges and deemed universities.

Announcing this here on Wednesday, Medical Education Minister S A Ramadas said that there are 675 vacant seats available under the quota.

Seats available in all other private colleges and deemed universitities, except in two institutions Siddhartha Medical College, Tumkur, and KLE College, Belgaum will be allotted on July 17.

With the admission process already complete, the above two colleges have agreed to balance the seat availability in the next academic year, the minister for medical education, also Mysore district minister, said. He said that professional colleges run by religious minorities institutions should provide 66 per cent of their seats to students of their community compulsorily.

Out of the total 675 seats, five are reserved for Kashmiri domiciles and 19 for the handicapped.

Meanwhile, Ramadas said that the state government has constituted a Single Member Monitoring Committee (SMMC) to ensure implementation of the regulations of the consensual agreement.

The agreement relates to admissions, fee structure and other issues entered into between Government of Karnataka, Karnataka Private Medical and Dental Colleges Association (KPMDCA) and Karnataka Religious Linguistic Minority Professional Colleges Association (KRLMPCA) for the academic year 201112.

Accordingly, Dr Sudha Rao, former vicechancellor, Karnataka State Open University and CEO, SDME Society, was appointed as the SMMC on July 13.

The committee shall be in existence for a oneyear period to ensure

implementation of fee structure and other regulations as specified in the consensual agreement.