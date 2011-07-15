BANGALORE: The High Court on Thursday ordered a CBI probe into the murder of Naushad Kasim, a Mangalore based human rights advocate and lawyer of underworld don Chota Shakeel's aide Rashid Malbari.

Hearing a petition seeking a CBI probe into the murder and the allged involvement of four police officers, Justice Mohan Shanatanagowdar ordered passed the order. Naushad Kasim who was representing gangster Rashid Malbari was gunned down near Lawnsway Hotel in the heart of Mangalore city when he was returning from a court.

Naushad's senior, Purushottam Pujary had lodged a complaint with Pandeshwar police station accusing four police officers' hand (including District Crime Investigation Bureau Inspector Venkatesh Prasanna, Ullal Police SubInspector H Shivaprakash and Circle Inspector of Panambur Valentine D'Souza) in the killing of his junior the same evening after he was warned by the officers on April 9, 2009.

Despite this complaint, the investigation was carried out only into murder case but not into the case of alleged involvement of four police officers, the petitioner contended. When the probe did not make any headway, the family wanted a CBI probe into the murder as they suspected the involvement of some police officers and filed a writ petition in the HC seeking an investigation by CBI into the murder case.