Home States Karnataka

Met centre to improve weather mapping

BANGALORE: In an effort to improve and enhance weather mapping capabilities, Bangalore Meteorological Centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD), under its modernisation project is installi

Published: 16th July 2011 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

BANGALORE: In an effort to improve and enhance weather mapping capabilities, Bangalore Meteorological Centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD), under its modernisation project is installing about 100 Automatic Rain Gauges (ARG) and two Doppler Weather Radars (DWR) across the state.

&quot;By the end of 2011, we are planning to install about 100 ARGs across the State. The ARG station collects data and processes the same in a data logger, which is linked up with the INSAT3A satellite from where every hour the data will be transferred to IMD Laboratory in Pune. From the laboratory the data will be sent to the forecasting centres across the country on hourly basis. The data recorded will be realtime,&quot; said B Puttanna, Director, Bangalore Meteorological Centre, IMD.

Speaking to Express about the advantages of ARG for the public he said, &quot;The idea behind installing these automatic gauges is to avoid delay in gathering data. It will help to gather data every hour from remote and inaccessible areas, which otherwise takes a couple of days.&quot;

He said that in addition to collecting rainfall data, the station can also be equipped to collect information regarding temperature and humidity.

The other advantage of ARGs for the IMD is that it reduces the number of manpower for its operation. &quot;The only maintenance involved is keeping the surroundings of the station clear and free of grass and other such natural elements,&quot; Puttanna said.

The IMD is aiming to set up 2,000 such stations across the country by the end of 2011.

Meanwhile, setting up of two DWRs providing roundtheclock automatic observation of cloud mass and rain patches with update in every 10 minutes in the state are also on its way. Puttanna said, &quot;One DWR will be installed at Hesaraghatta in Bangalore and another one at Mangalore.&quot;

The DWR will be a boon for farmers, who will not have to look to the sky for rains and clouds, he added.

&quot;The DWRs are more advanced than the conventional radar, he said. It will pick up more accurate information about the turbulence and wind speed of the atmosphere within nearly 500 km radius before a cyclone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp