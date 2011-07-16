Met centre to improve weather mapping

BANGALORE: In an effort to improve and enhance weather mapping capabilities, Bangalore Meteorological Centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD), under its modernisation project is installing about 100 Automatic Rain Gauges (ARG) and two Doppler Weather Radars (DWR) across the state.

"By the end of 2011, we are planning to install about 100 ARGs across the State. The ARG station collects data and processes the same in a data logger, which is linked up with the INSAT3A satellite from where every hour the data will be transferred to IMD Laboratory in Pune. From the laboratory the data will be sent to the forecasting centres across the country on hourly basis. The data recorded will be realtime," said B Puttanna, Director, Bangalore Meteorological Centre, IMD.

Speaking to Express about the advantages of ARG for the public he said, "The idea behind installing these automatic gauges is to avoid delay in gathering data. It will help to gather data every hour from remote and inaccessible areas, which otherwise takes a couple of days."

He said that in addition to collecting rainfall data, the station can also be equipped to collect information regarding temperature and humidity.

The other advantage of ARGs for the IMD is that it reduces the number of manpower for its operation. "The only maintenance involved is keeping the surroundings of the station clear and free of grass and other such natural elements," Puttanna said.

The IMD is aiming to set up 2,000 such stations across the country by the end of 2011.

Meanwhile, setting up of two DWRs providing roundtheclock automatic observation of cloud mass and rain patches with update in every 10 minutes in the state are also on its way. Puttanna said, "One DWR will be installed at Hesaraghatta in Bangalore and another one at Mangalore."

The DWR will be a boon for farmers, who will not have to look to the sky for rains and clouds, he added.

"The DWRs are more advanced than the conventional radar, he said. It will pick up more accurate information about the turbulence and wind speed of the atmosphere within nearly 500 km radius before a cyclone.