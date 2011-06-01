Home States Karnataka

Abolish special DCs' posts: Judge

BANGALORE:  Justice D V Shylendra Kumar on Tuesday observed that the special DCs are incorrigible and their posts should be abolished. While hearing one of the cases, Justice

BANGALORE:&nbsp; Justice D V Shylendra Kumar on Tuesday observed that the special DCs are incorrigible and their posts should be abolished.

While hearing one of the cases, Justice Kumar observed, &quot;The special DCs are incorrigible. Whoever comes to these posts become wavered, atrocious and arbitrary. They pass orders that are not in accordance with law or records without giving any valid reasons.&quot;

Further, Justice Kumar directed that all the matters related to the controversial orders passed by the special DCs be posted on Wednesday.

One R Nanjappa had filed a writ petition challenging the special DC's efforts to take back the land that was granted to one of the political sufferers in Arabinnamangala village in Jala Hobali in 1962.

Ramoji Rao apologises to court

Karnataka High Court has dropped contempt proceedings against media baron Ramoji Rao and producer/director T N Seetharam after they apologised for telecasting derogatory comments about the court.

The High Court warned Rao and Seetharam against telecasting derogatory remarks about the judiciary in future.

