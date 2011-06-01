BANGALORE: Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa has said that the government would consider amending the Section 109 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act 1964 to benefit private educational institutions.

Replying to a request from founder and chairman of PES Institutions, Dr M R Doreswamy, the CM said, "We would look into extending exemption for educational institutes under Section 109 for procurement of agricultural land for other purposes, such as industrial development." Yeddyurappa felicitated Doreswamy on the latter being awarded a honorary doctorate by the University of Mysore.

Doreswamy made a plea to the CM for the state to take control over fresh applications for polytechnics, which now come under the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).