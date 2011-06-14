Home States Karnataka

'Wildlife board to combat man-animal conflict'

Published: 14th June 2011 04:49 AM

HASSAN: State Wildlife Board (SWB) vice-president and former cricketer Anil Kumble said that the board was committed to combat the man-animal conflict in Malnad region.

He told reporters in Hassan on Monday before embarking on his visit to Western Ghats where mini-hydel projects have come up in Sakleshpur taluk region, that steps would be taken to protect the rich bio-diversity hotspots and endangered species in the ghats.

Kumble said that a team would visit the Western Ghats where eco-sensitive parts have been allegedly disturbed by development projects, including the mini-hydel projects. The team would submit a report after discussing the pros and cons of the projects with the CM who is the Chairman of the Board. The Board had information about the proposals for projects to come up in forests, and it would report to the government after studying the ground realities.

Kumble said that to bring transparency, the SWB would launch its website.

Kumble said that the SWB was planning to introduce a welfare programme for the forest watchers, guards and foresters working on the Tiger Project. Steps would be taken to protect the elephant corridor and clear encroachments in eco-sensitive zones, he added.

