POWER-PACKED MEET: AICC leaders present a sapling to Congress workers at KPCC’s Congress Nadige, Janara Balige launched at Tumkur on Wednesday.

BANGALORE: The main Opposition Congress party in the state has launched its Congress Nadige, Janara Balige (Congress march towards people), a 60-day statewide programme seeking to rejuvenate the party’s rank and file in rural areas.

It was formally launched in all 224-Assembly constituencies on Wednesday.

The programme will continue on a daily basis for the next 60 days, in which almost all party leaders would visit a minimum of 35 village panchayaths and form booth and panchayath-level committees in each of the 30 districts across the state.

The Congress has also planned to conduct meetings in over 10,500 villages during which the achievements of the UPA government in implementing the job guarantee scheme, 108 ambulance facility, release of grants for irrigation and agriculture projects and several social security schemes will be highlighted.

KPCC has also formed a 15-member committee, led by former minister Kagodu Thimmappa, to oversee the organisation of the campaign in which party leaders would expose the failure of the three-year-old BJP government and Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa’s ‘involvement’ in several corruption cases.

Launching the programme at Kora village in Tumkur district, AICC general secretary and party state incharge, Madhusudan Mistry, charged that the CM was ‘deeply’ involved in corruption and ‘it’s time to oust the saffron government’.

The event was attended by KPCC president G Parameshwar, Opposition Leaders in Legislature, Siddaramaiah, Motamma, V S Ugrappa, Minister K H Muniyappa, among others.