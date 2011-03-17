BANGALORE: The High Court on Wednesday directed issue of notices to the state government and Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, one of the respondents in the writ petition filed by H D Revanna, former chairman of KMF and nine former directors.

Notices have been issued to the government, its secretary, director, deputy director of cooperative audit, registrar and deputy directors of cooperative societies, Karnataka Milk Federation and the chief minister.

Revanna and others sought to quash the re-verification report by the director cooperative audit which was done following a direction of the chief minister as per his order dated August 11, 2008, terming the act a political vendetta.

They also submitted that they were issued show-cause notice seeking explanation in connection with appointments made by expert panel committee, constitution and contribution made to Nandini Dairy farmers Welfare Trust and others.

In the backdrop of hectic political activity, the CM directed the registrar of cooperative societies to submit a final report, but the opinion of the petitioners was not sought and copy of the report was also not provided, they stated. Off late, the KMF passed a resolution to incorporate the findings of re-verification reports into the audit reports, he said and added that the whole exercise is illegal, arbitrary and appealed the court to quash the report.

Appearing for the petitioners, Jaykumar Patil stated that decision taken during the tenure of the petitioners was in favour of KMF. He argued that the formation of the trust was to provide free hostel and other facilities to the children of milk producers was in accordance to law, contrary to the allegations in the report as outside the provisions of cooperative society and also stated that the re-verification ordered is out of political rivalry to inflict misappropriations against the petitioners.

Justice Abdul Nazir questioned why the CM has been made a party. Jaykumar replied that everything was done on the direction of the CM. The court later adjourned the matter.